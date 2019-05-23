Insider Selling: AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Insider Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) insider Charles D. Lake II sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $937,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 276.9% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 203.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/insider-selling-aflac-incorporated-afl-insider-sells-18000-shares-of-stock.html.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.