Insider Selling: Alleghany Co. (Y) Director Sells 559 Shares of Stock

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total transaction of $382,652.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $680.14. 2,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,865. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.77. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $558.50 and a 12 month high of $689.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Y. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $717.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

