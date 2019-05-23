Insider Selling: Dana Inc (DAN) VP Sells 2,825 Shares of Stock

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 8,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,716. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.
DAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 683.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1,263.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 784,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 726,515 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dana by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
Recommended Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.