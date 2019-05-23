Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,243,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,171,000 after purchasing an additional 340,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,493,000 after purchasing an additional 596,824 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,605,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,377 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,323,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 634,765 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

