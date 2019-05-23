Insider Selling: LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Director Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,753 shares in the company, valued at $38,255,229.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LogMeIn stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,324. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $74.73 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 347,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 144,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

