Insider Selling: Snap Inc (SNAP) VP Sells 68,256 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 68,256 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $774,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,978.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Jerry James Hunter sold 107,370 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,215,428.40.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 8,770 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $102,784.40.

On Thursday, April 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 17,494 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $201,181.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Jerry James Hunter sold 166,646 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $1,539,809.04.

SNAP opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.17. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 606,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,734,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 752,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,157,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

