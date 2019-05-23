Insider Selling: South State Corp (SSB) Insider Sells 548 Shares of Stock

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $40,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.25. South State Corp has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $93.25.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. South State had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. South State’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in South State by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in South State by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth $14,182,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in South State by 584.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in South State by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

