Insider Selling: Trimble Inc (TRMB) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $143,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.15. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $804.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

