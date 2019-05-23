Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) CEO Sells 77,225 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 77,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $1,201,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,117,856.48.

On Monday, March 4th, Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 38,166 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $740,802.06.

On Friday, March 1st, Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $131,430.00.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $868.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 376,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 103,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after purchasing an additional 629,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/insider-selling-vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-vnda-ceo-sells-77225-shares-of-stock.html.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.