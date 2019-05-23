Integrated Asset Management (IAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.86

Integrated Asset Management Corp (TSE:IAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 55300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82.

Integrated Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative asset investment management company. The company provides investors with private equity, private corporate debt, managed futures, hedge funds, real estate investment management, property management and leasing, and merchant banking. It offers alternative asset class management to institutional, pension, and private clients.

