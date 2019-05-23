Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDTI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 4,743.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,461,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 989.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,173,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,205 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,707,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,651,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,671,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Charter Equity cut shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $124,108.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDTI opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/integrated-device-technology-inc-idti-holdings-trimmed-by-new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.