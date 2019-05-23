Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.89.

IDTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Charter Equity downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $124,108.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDTI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4,743.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,461,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,410,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 989.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,173,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,271,000 after buying an additional 1,974,205 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $84,707,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $77,651,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter worth about $74,813,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDTI opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Integrated Device Technology has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

