Intel Co. (INTC) Position Reduced by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 86.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Intel by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,254. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

