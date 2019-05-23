International Paper Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (IP)

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $582,175.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $433,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $1,724,357. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

