Intuit Inc. (INTU) Holdings Lifted by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.26.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

