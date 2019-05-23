Intuit Inc. (INTU) Position Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5,332.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,294 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 704,771 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Intuit by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 377,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,537 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $247.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.26.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

