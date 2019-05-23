Intuit (INTU) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.67-6.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.738-3.758 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.67-6.69 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $6.22 on Thursday, hitting $241.31. 1,425,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.26.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total transaction of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

