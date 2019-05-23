Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:EWEM opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Get Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (EWEM) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/invesco-msci-emerging-markets-equal-country-weight-etf-ewem-position-trimmed-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.