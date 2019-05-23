Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH) Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,712,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH opened at $111.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $100.41 and a 1 year high of $145.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

