Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Granite Oil (GXO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Granite Oil (TSE: GXO):

5/10/2019 – Granite Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Granite Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Granite Oil was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$1.65 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.20.

5/2/2019 – Granite Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Granite Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.20.

4/8/2019 – Granite Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.90. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Granite Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Granite Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.30. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Granite Oil was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.90 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.00.

Shares of TSE GXO opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. Granite Oil Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$3.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 million and a P/E ratio of 41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Oil Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

