Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,609 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.15. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $149,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $411,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,563 shares of company stock valued at $717,974. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

