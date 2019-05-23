Ironwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 166,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $5,376,944.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,532,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,153. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

