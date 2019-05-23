iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $287.65 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $296.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

