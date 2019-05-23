iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Holdings Cut by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $152.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

