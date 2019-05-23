iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.09 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

