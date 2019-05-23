James M. Pach Sells 6,859 Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) Stock

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) insider James M. Pach sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $10,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FTEK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 12,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a PE ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 132,609 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,427,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 303,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

