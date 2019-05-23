Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 156 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 63.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 36.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $118.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $118.69.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $226,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $208,906.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,077. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.91.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

