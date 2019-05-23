Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $551,000 Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 466,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,958,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

