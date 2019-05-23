Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,433 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,497,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,333,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.08 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

