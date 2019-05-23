Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 5.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $427,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 996,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $8,104,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,376,317 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/jensen-investment-management-inc-raises-holdings-in-stryker-co-syk.html.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.