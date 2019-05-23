JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 317,576 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $170,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,628,000 after purchasing an additional 240,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth about $69,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,942,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of ADSW stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/jpmorgan-chase-co-purchases-317576-shares-of-advanced-disposal-services-inc-adsw.html.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.