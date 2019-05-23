JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,901,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $142,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 69.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.73. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

