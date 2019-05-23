Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades ProAssurance (PRA) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.65. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $268.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.55 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 76.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 132,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 71.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 131,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $500,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

