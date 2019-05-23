Kenneth S. Solon Sells 11,738 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,658. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 603.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/kenneth-s-solon-sells-11738-shares-of-lincoln-national-co-lnc-stock.html.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.