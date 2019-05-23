Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.33.

KEYS stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $93.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 42,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $3,574,985.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $408,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $108,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,466 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $81,678,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,598 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

