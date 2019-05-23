KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. KLA-Tencor has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $422,336.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $165,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,943 shares of company stock worth $1,033,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,462,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,620,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,103,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

