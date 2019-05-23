KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on KLX Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

KLXE stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 230,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,308. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $577.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1457900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

