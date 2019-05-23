Lambda Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.23 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. Lambda has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and $19.23 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00401935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.01278375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00144690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017578 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

