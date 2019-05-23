Landec (LNDC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNDC. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Landec has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.47 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $309,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

