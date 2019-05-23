LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) PT Set at $11.00 by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora set a $11.00 price target on LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LTM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.