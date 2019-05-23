Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,824,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,673,000 after buying an additional 569,942 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

