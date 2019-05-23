Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 271,890 Shares of IQIYI Inc (IQ)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 82.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,890 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI during the first quarter worth $40,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 8.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get IQIYI alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on IQIYI from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $18.70 on Thursday. IQIYI Inc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.01% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/laurion-capital-management-lp-sells-271890-shares-of-iqiyi-inc-iq.html.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.