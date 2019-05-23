LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.0316 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $37,448.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00406657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.01297880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00145362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004378 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 609,707,526 coins and its circulating supply is 234,419,583 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

