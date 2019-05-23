LendingClub Corp (LC) Director Mary G. Meeker Sells 40,333 Shares

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Director Mary G. Meeker sold 40,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $131,082.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary G. Meeker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Mary G. Meeker sold 350,500 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $1,160,155.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mary G. Meeker sold 250,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $837,500.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Mary G. Meeker sold 276,500 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $942,865.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Mary G. Meeker sold 100,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $357,000.00.

LendingClub stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,949,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,051 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 22.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,453,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,290,000 after buying an additional 3,926,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,576,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,949,000 after buying an additional 487,806 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 3,363,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,682,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 634,147 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush set a $4.00 price objective on LendingClub and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

