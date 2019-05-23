Liberum Capital Trims Shaftesbury (SHB) Target Price to GBX 1,025

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHB. Citigroup lowered shares of Shaftesbury to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,229 ($16.06) to GBX 872 ($11.39) in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 748 ($9.77) to GBX 742 ($9.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shaftesbury to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.10 ($12.01).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 829 ($10.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.65. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 812 ($10.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,006 ($13.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

In related news, insider Christopher P. A. Ward bought 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,896.68 ($23,385.18).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

