LiCo Energy Metals (LIC) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Shares of LiCo Energy Metals Inc (CVE:LIC) rose 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 120,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 18,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

About LiCo Energy Metals (CVE:LIC)

LiCo Energy Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy metals projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Glencore Bucke cobalt project covering 16.2 hectares (ha) located to the east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Teledyne cobalt project with 5 patented mining claims covering an area of 79.1 ha, as well as 8 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 528.0 ha located in the Bucke and Lorrain Townships of Ontario.

