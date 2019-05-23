Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,837. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.05.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 370.27% and a negative return on equity of 210.69%. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. WBB Securities raised shares of ADMA Biologics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

