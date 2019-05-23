Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $946,000 Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Metlife were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 4,407.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 120,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays increased their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

