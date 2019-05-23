Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 78 ($1.02) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 71.81 ($0.94).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 59.15 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.46 ($0.88).

In other news, insider Stuart Sinclair bought 362,664 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 300,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £189,001.26 ($246,963.62).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

