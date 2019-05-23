Loews Co. (L) Position Boosted by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Loews comprises about 5.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $38,618.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $66,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,340.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,212 shares of company stock worth $1,694,904 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. Loews had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Loews Co. (L) Position Boosted by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/loews-co-l-position-boosted-by-mraz-amerine-associates-inc.html.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.